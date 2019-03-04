Maha Shivaratri 2019: Narendra Modi, other politicians extend greetings to nation on 'auspicious occasion'

Maha Shivratri is a festival celebrated annually in honour of Hindu deity Lord Shiva across India. While Shivratri falls on the 14th day of each month of the lunar calendar, Maha Shivratri is celebrated only once a year before the arrival of summer.

Devotees observe a fast and throng to Shiva temples to offer fruits and milk to the 'Shivaling', an aniconic representation of the deity. Many temples across the country organise fairs and cultural programmes to mark the occasion. This year’s Maha Shivratri will also mark the closing day of the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj with the last 'shahi snaan' taking place on Monday.

Several politicians extended greetings to the people on occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wished the country on the "auspicious" day. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik also greeted people on the occasion, which is celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits as 'Hairath'.

BJP chief Amit Shah also greeted the nation.

Delhi and Punjab chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Captain Amarinder Singh extended best wishes for Maha Shivaratri. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed Lord Shiva in his tweet. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani also greeted the nation.

महाशिवरात्रि की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 4, 2019

Warm greetings to the all on the auspicious occasion of #Mahashivratri. Lets follow the teachings of Lord Shiva & pledge to fight the evil forces that are increasingly threatening to destroy humanity. pic.twitter.com/d0z51WBoox — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 4, 2019

Greetings on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. #MahaShivRatri pic.twitter.com/xeHqYeMHdA — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) March 4, 2019

Several Opposition leaders also took to Twitter to greet the nation on the occasion.

Best wishes & warm greetings on the occasion of #MahaShivaratri — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 4, 2019

Fire is His head, the sun and moon His eyes, space His ears, the Vedas His speech, the wind His breath, the universe His heart. From His feet the Earth has originated. Verily, He is the inner self of all beings. -Upnishad#Shivratri #Mahashivratri#Shivratri2019 — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) March 4, 2019

Many a times the God signals the right time to take steps towards destruction of evil. May the Dev of all Devs Mahadev shower his blessings upon you on#Mahashivratri — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) March 4, 2019

This Maha Shivratri, may the mighty lord Shiva bless you and your family. May his wisdom guide you throughout your life. Om Namah Shivay! pic.twitter.com/4PEKqEnlna — Congress (@INCIndia) March 4, 2019

Former chief minister of Maharashtra and Congress leader Ashok Chavan wished the people with "good health and prosperity" on the occasion.

On the occasion of #Mahashivratri, May Lord Shiva bless everyone with good health and prosperity Happy Mahashivrashtri #महाशिवरात्रि pic.twitter.com/ZbcK4V7BYO — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) March 4, 2019

Actor Akshay Kumar also wished peace and prosperity for everyone on the auspicious occasion.

This #MahaShivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you and your family with peace and prosperity🙏🏻 #HarHarMahadevpic.twitter.com/pxMG0KOgll — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 4, 2019

With inputs from ANI

