Maha Shivaratri 2019: Narendra Modi, other politicians extend greetings to nation on 'auspicious occasion'

India FP Staff Mar 04, 2019 12:15:00 IST

Maha Shivratri is a festival celebrated annually in honour of Hindu deity Lord Shiva across India. While Shivratri falls on the 14th day of each month of the lunar calendar, Maha Shivratri is celebrated only once a year before the arrival of summer.

Devotees observe a fast and throng to Shiva temples to offer fruits and milk to the 'Shivaling', an aniconic representation of the deity. Many temples across the country organise fairs and cultural programmes to mark the occasion. This year’s Maha Shivratri will also mark the closing day of the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj with the last 'shahi snaan' taking place on Monday.

Several politicians extended greetings to the people on occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wished the country on the "auspicious" day. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik also greeted people on the occasion, which is celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits as 'Hairath'.

BJP chief Amit Shah also greeted the nation.

Delhi and Punjab chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Captain Amarinder Singh extended best wishes for Maha Shivaratri. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed Lord Shiva in his tweet. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani also greeted the nation.

 

 

 

Several Opposition leaders also took to Twitter to greet the nation on the occasion.

 

 

 

 

Former chief minister of Maharashtra and Congress leader Ashok Chavan wished the people with "good health and prosperity" on the occasion.

Actor Akshay Kumar also wished peace and prosperity for everyone on the auspicious occasion.

With inputs from ANI

