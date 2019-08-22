Madras Day 2019: Twitterati celebrates Chennai's 380th birthday, express love and gratitude for city

Madras Day 2019: Chennai is celebrating its 380th birthday today. This day, 22 August, is widely considered to be the day when the city formerly known as Madras was found in the year 1639. To remove the colonial tag from the name, Madras was renamed as Chennai in 1996. It is perhaps for nostalgic reasons that the citizens celebrate 'Madras Day'.

The idea to honour the day with celebrations first came to a group of three people: historian S Muthiah, journalist Sashi Nair and publisher Vincent D in 2004.

This year, the southern city will celebrate 'Madras Week' by dedicating seven days to the history, culture and traditions of the city.

As the city completes its 380 years, Twitter is flooded with citizens expressing their love and gratitude towards one of the oldest cities of the country.

Here's how Twitter celebrated Madras Day:

