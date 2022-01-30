Maan ki Baat: Veterans have appreciated Amar Jawan Jyoti being lit at National War Memorial, says PM Modi

The address comes on Martyrs' Day, which is observed on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 29 January, 2022, said that many veterans of the security forces wrote letters to him and appreciated the move to light the Amar Jawan Jyoti at National War Memorial.

Addressing the first episode of this year's Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said, "In the 'National War Memorial' the names of all the bravehearts of the country who have been martyred since independence are inscribed. Some former soldiers of the army have written to me saying that the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' being lit in front of the memory of the martyrs is a symbol of the immortality of the martyrs."

"Truly, like 'Amar Jawan Jyoti', our martyrs are an inspiration and their contribution are also immortal. I would tell all of you, whenever you get an opportunity, definitely visit the 'National War Memorial'. The country is re-establishing its national symbols through these efforts. We saw that the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate and the Jyoti lit at the 'National War Memorial' nearby were merged. There were tears in the eyes of many countrymen and families of those who lost their lives for the nation on this emotional occasion," he said.

The address comes on Martyrs' Day which is observed on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

The first episode of the programme was broadcast on 3 October, 2014.

