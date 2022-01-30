Country must work together to rid nation of termite-like corruption, says PM Modi in year's first Mann ki Baat episode

The prime minister said more than one crore children have sent him 'their Mann Ki Baat' via postcards, which have come from many parts of the country and even from abroad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said corruption is like a "termite" which makes the country hollow and all the people of the country have to work together to rid the nation of it as soon as possible.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, which was the first episode in 2022, Modi said more than one crore children have sent him "their Mann Ki Baat" via postcards which have come from many parts of the country and even from abroad.

These postcards give a glimpse of the broad and comprehensive outlook of the new generation for our country's future, Modi said.

Talking about a postcard from a girl in Uttar Pradesh who had said she wants to see an India free of corruption by 2047, Modi said, "You have talked about corruption-free India. Corruption is like a termite which makes the country hollow. Why wait for 2047 to get rid of it? This is a work all the people of the country, today's youth, have to do together, it has to be done as soon as possible."

"And, therefore, it becomes very important that we give priority to our duties. Where there is a sense of duty, where the duty is supreme, corruption cannot exist," he said.

In his radio broadcast, the prime minister also talked about the merging of the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate and the flame at the nearby National War Memorial.

"We have seen that 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate and the flame at the nearby National War Memorial have been merged into one. On this emotional moment, many countrymen and the family of martyrs had tears in their eyes," Modi said.

Many jawans of security forces wrote letters to me and appreciated the move to merge the flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti at the National War Memorial, Modi added. He urged people to visit the War Memorial.

He congratulated the Padma Bhushan and PM Bal Puraskar awardees. "Many important national awards were also given away in the country. One of them is the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Baal Puraskaar. These awards are given to children who have rendered courageous and inspirational work at a young age," Modi added.

There are many such names among the recipients of Padma awards, about which very few people know. These are the unsung heroes of our country, who have done extraordinary things in ordinary circumstances.

According to ANI, Modi also stressed upon education. He said India has been the sacred land of education and knowledge and it is a holistic experience of life.

The prime minister cited an inspiring example of Taimmal, who living in Udumalpet block of Trippur district of Tamil Nadu.

"Taimmal ji does not have any land of his own. For years, his family is making a living by selling coconut water. The financial condition may not be good, but Taimmal ji had left no stone unturned to educate his son and daughter. His children studied in Chinnaveerampatti Panchayat Union Middle School. One day in the meeting with the parents in the school, it was raised that the condition of the classrooms and school should be improved; the school infrastructure should be fixed. Taimmal ji was also in that meeting. He heard everything," Modi said.

"In the same meeting, the discussion again came to a halt on the paucity of money for these works. After this, no one could have imagined what Taimmal did. Taimmal ji, who had accumulated some capital by selling coconut water, donated one lakh rupees to the school," the prime minister said.

He added, "Indeed, it takes a big heart, a sense of service, to do this. Taimmal ji says that in the school that is there has classes till 8th standard. Now when the infrastructure of the school improves, classes till higher secondary education will be held. This is the same sentiment I was talking about regarding education in our country."

He said, “My dear countrymen, love for nature and compassion for every living being, this is our culture as well as innate nature.”

“Friends, the diverse colours and spiritual strength of Indian culture have always attracted people from all over the world,” he added.

“Our culture is a priceless heritage not only for us, but for the whole world.”

“We should not forget the 'Swachhta Abhiyan'. We should accelerate the campaign against single use plastic. 'Vocal for Local' mantra is our responsibility. We have to work wholeheartedly for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign,” he said.

“With the efforts of all of us, the country will reach new heights of development,” Prime Minister Modi promised.

