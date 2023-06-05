Love poems found scattered on tracks of Odisha train accident site

Sheets of paper containing love poems written in Bengali were found scattered on the railway tracks next to a severely damaged coach of the Coromandel Express, as rescuers sifted through the belongings of the victims at the accident site in Balasore district, Odisha. The train crash has been labeled as one of the most devastating rail disasters in the country.

The torn pages of a diary featured doodles of elephants, fish, and the sun, along with some jottings, presumably penned by a passenger, whose identity is not known as yet, during the leisure time, according to PTI.

“Alpo alpo megh theke halka bristi hoy, chotto chotto golpo theke bhalobasa sristi hoy” (scattered clouds lead to light rains, (while) love blossoms from the little tales we hear), the handwritten poem said. Photographs of these pages have gone viral on social media.

Just 2 days back, there was a train accident in Balasore, India. Too many died and a lot more had serious injuries. A bundle of love letters and poems were found amongst the debris on the tracks. A glimpse of a lost romance. A rarity in this age. Give this post a read. pic.twitter.com/MHUq8LplyD — Chandra Bhushan Shukla (@shuklaBchandra) June 4, 2023

Another half finished poem which was on another loose page said “Bhalobeshei toke chai sarakhhon, achis tui moner sathe…” (With love I need you at all times, you are there in my mind at all time…) Netizens commented that these were “heart rending”, and showed how “life was unpredictable”.

The local police officers have stated that till now no one has come forward to claim the poems or relationship with the poet, whose fate too is unknown.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has recommended a CBI probe into the three-train crash in Odisha’s Balasore that claimed the lives of 275 people and left over 1000 injured.

“Keeping everything in mind…whatever administrative information has been received so far…the Railway Board has recommended that further investigation be carried out by the CBI,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters in Balasore.

The Indian Railways on Sunday ruled out an error on the part of the loco pilot system malfunction.

The official probe, which concluded early on Sunday, indicated a possible “sabotage” and tampering of the electronic interlocking system behind the triple train accident.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday that a “change in electronic interlocking” was to blame for the catastrophic train disaster that took place in the Balasore district of Odisha on Friday evening.

