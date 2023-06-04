Odisha Train Accident: Railway Ministry seeks CBI probe into crash

The Ministry of Railways has recommended a CBI probe into the three-train crash in Odisha’s Balasore that claimed the lives of 275 people and left 1000 injured.

The announcement was made by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“Keeping everything in mind…whatever administrative information has been received so far…the Railway Board has recommended that further investigation be carried out by the CBI,” he told reporters in Balasore.

The Indian Railways on Sunday ruled out an error on the part of the loco pilot system malfunction.

The official probe, which concluded early on Sunday, indicated a possible “sabotage” and tampering of the electronic interlocking system behind the triple train accident.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday that a “change in electronic interlocking” was to blame for the catastrophic train disaster that took place in the Balasore district of Odisha on Friday evening.

A system of signal equipment called an electronic interlocking prevents trains from moving in opposition to one another along a network of lines. Essentially, it is a safety mechanism to stop signals from being changed in the wrong order. This system’s goal is to prevent a train from moving forward until the safety of the route has been established.

Meanwhile, top railway officials in Delhi explained the possible cause behind the accident.

They said the system is “error proof” and “fail safe” but did not rule out the possibility of outside intervention.

“It is called a fail-safe system, it means that even if it fails, all the signals will turn red and all train operations will stop. Now, as the minister said there was a problem with the signalling system. It could be that someone has done some digging without seeing the cables. Running of any machine is prone to failures,” Jaya Verma Sinha, Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board, said.

