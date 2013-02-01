Kejriwal's latest news conference, is aimed at exposing discrepancies in Delhi's power supply and tariff structure.

If you are reading these updates on mobile CLICK HERE

It's been a while. But anti-corruption activist and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal is back. His latest news conference, is aimed at exposing discrepancies in Delhi's power supply and tariff structure.

We follow his press conference live.