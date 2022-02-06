Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92: Narendra Modi cancels virtual rally in Goa
Goa BJP was supposed to release its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections on Sunday. Besides Nitin Gadkari's meeting has also been cancelled, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
Sanquelim, Goa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual rally in Goa has been cancelled following singer Lata Mangeshkar's death on Sunday.
"Goa BJP has cancelled PM's rally and other major party functions following the death of singer Lata Mangeshkar," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told ANI.
Sawant said that a two-day state mourning would be observed following the legendary singer's demise.
"Lata Mangeshkar will be immortal among all", added Sawant.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to address a rally in poll-bound Goa virtually on Sunday. Goa will vote on February 14, while the counting is on March 10.
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.
Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will also fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she will be given a State funeral.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Veteran singer's most enduring songs, from 1940s to 2000s
From 'Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai' to 'Mera Saya Sath Hoga', Lata Mangeshkar has lent a range of moods to a wide variety of timeless melodies.
Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Bollywood celebs mourn the loss and sad demise of veteran singer
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on 8 January, after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.
From Lata Mangeshkar's monopoly to her being moody: Let's clear the biggest misconceptions about her
So many misconceptions about the immortal Lata Mangeshkar have been allowed to fester because she never bothered to correct them. It’s time to set the record straight for the sake of posterity.