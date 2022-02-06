Lata Mangeshkar, who turned 92 this September, was known as the 'Nightingale of India.'

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away aged 92. She was hospitalised at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital earlier last month, after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a career spanning over seven decades, the 'Lag Ja Gale Se' singer, also known as the 'Nightingale of India', recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films, and sung in over 36 regional Indian languages and foreign languages. She was also the second vocalist, after late Indian singer MS Subbulakshmi, to have ever been awarded the Bharat Ratna.

On her 90th birthday, Mangeshkar released the Hindi translation of her sister Meena Mangeshkar-Khadikar's memoir Didi Aur Main. It is replete with first-hand information and anecdotes from the legendary singer's musical career. The memoir also features candid pictures of the Mangeshkar family, and a foreword by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Her last full album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film ‘Veer Zaara’. Mangeshkar’s last song was ‘Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki,’ which was released on 30 March, 2021, as a tribute to the Indian Army. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in 2001.

Lata Mangeshkar was also the recipient of several awards including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.