Lakhimpur Dalit teen sisters were raped, strangulated to death before being hanged from tree, confirms autopsy report

Police have arrested six people for their alleged involvement in the rape, murder of twin sisters in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur. They have been booked under IPC Sections 302, 376 and the POCSO Act

New Delhi: The autopsy report of the two teenaged Dalit sisters of Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri has confirmed that they were raped and strangulated to death.

“The post-mortem report confirms of rape. It also shows the cause of death as strangulated,” the autopsy report of Lakhimpur Kheri sisters rape and murder case accessed by News18 stated.

The report confirms that the teenaged sisters were strangulated to death by the accused before they were hanged from a tree.

#BreakingNews | Autopsy report from #LakhimpurKheri case accessed by News18, confirms rape and strangulation of the victims Full report awaited @pranshumisraa with details | @AnushaSoni23 pic.twitter.com/rUmjgmAFQx — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 15, 2022

The police have arrested six people, identified as Chotu, Junaid, Suhail, Kareemuddin, Arif and Hafeez-ur-Rehman - for the rape and murder of the Dalit sisters in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that Junaid was arrested after an encounter with the police in which he was shot in the leg.

The father of the two victims denied the police statements that the girls went with the accused with their free will. He said that one of the accused visited their house and abducted both his daughters from their house.

Don't Miss: Lakhimpur Kheri Dalit sisters murders: Father says minor girls were 'abducted', denies they went on bike with accused

All the accused have been booked under IPC Sections 302, 376 and the POCSO Act.

"They lifted my daughters from our house. I want justice. I want the culprits to be hanged," the father of the girls said.

Meanwhile, Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of police (SP) Sanjiv Suman said that the accused were friends with the deceased girls. The victims - aged 14 and 17 years - were lured to farms and raped by Sohail and Junaid. After the girls forced the accused to marry them, Sohail, Hafizul and Junaid strangulated and killed them.

The girls were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house in Nighasan police station limits.

On Wednesday, local villagers and the family of the victims lodged a protest. They marched and blocked the road demanding justice for the minors.

Uttar Pradesh' Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has said that the government will take such an action that "the souls of their coming generations will also shiver."

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.