Lakhimpur Kheri Dalit sisters murders: Father says minor girls were 'abducted', denies they went on bike with accused

The father of the two minor girls, who were abducted, allegedly raped and murdered, in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri demands justice for his daughters, saying culprits should be hanged

New Delhi: Father of two Dalit sisters abducted, raped, hanged from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district wants the culprits to be hanged. The police have arrested all the six accused in the crime.

Talking to media father of the Lakhimpuri Kheri murder case said, “They lifted my daughters from our house. I want justice. I want the culprits to be hanged.”

#WATCH | “I demand justice, the culprits should be hanged,” says the father of the victims in the Lakhimpur Kheri murder case pic.twitter.com/1A7Vtg5WZL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2022

Though the father of the girl is claiming that one of the accused lifted his daughters from their house, Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of police (SP) Sanjiv Suman said that the girls were "not abducted" and that they went with the accused on their bike.

"Accused have been identified as Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin and Arif. Junaid has been nabbed in an encounter that ensued where he was shot in his leg," the Lakhimpur SP said.

The senior police officer further said that the accused were friends with the deceased girls. The victims - aged 14 and 17 years - were lured to farms and raped by Sohail and Junaid. After the girls forced the accused to marry them, Sohail, Hafizul and Junaid strangulated and killed them.

All boys except Chotu hailed from Lalpur village in Lakhimpur Kheri. Chotu, who has also been arrested, was a neighbour of the girls had introduced them to these boys, police said.

"They then called Karimuddin and Arif and hanged girls to eliminate proof," the SP added.

The two teenaged sisters were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house in Nighasan police station limits.

Local villagers and the family of the victims on Wednesday lodged a protest. They marched and blocked the road demanding justice for the minors.

Uttar Pradesh' Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "The government will take such an action that the souls of their coming generations will also shiver. Justice will be given; proceedings via fast-track court."

"Harshest action to be taken against all criminals. I'd expect opposition, whether Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi or Mayawati that instead of politicising, they console the family. But the rule of law has prevailed in UP," Yogi Adityanath's deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

Comparing the latest incident of crime in Lakhimpur Kheri to the Hathras incident, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said: "Murder of two Dalit sisters after kidnapping them in Nighasan police station area. Their father's allegation on the police is very serious that they carried out 'panchnama' and post-mortem without the family's consent. After farmers in Lakhimpur, the killing of Dalits is now a repetition of the murder of 'Hathras' daughter'."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemn the incident and said, "The killings of the two sisters in Lakhimpur is heartbreaking. Family says the girls were abducted in broad daylight. Law and order in the state doesn't improve by giving false advertisements in newspapers and TV everyday. After all, why are heinous crimes against women increasing in Uttar Pradesh? When will the government wake up?"

For the unversed, on 14 September, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped allegedly by four upper-caste men in Hathras. She died on 29 September at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.