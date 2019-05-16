Kulsum Banu, Hyderabadi woman rescued from Oman after being trafficked on pretext of job, thanks Sushma Swaraj

Hyderabad: A Hyderabadi woman named Kulsum Banu, who was trafficked to Oman on the pretext of a job, has been rescued after five months. Banu thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her help.

"My daughter has complained about the matter to EAM Sushma Swaraj through a letter. After that, Indian Embassy paid a fine amounting to a sum of five thousand Riyal which was imposed on me and sent me back to India. I reached Hyderabad on May 8 with the help of EAM Sushma Swaraj and Indian Embassy in Oman. I would like to thank Sushma Swaraj and Indian Embassy," she said while speaking to ANI.

Recalling how she was sent to Oman on the pretext of a job, Banu said, "I was in search of a job and an agent named Abrar had approached me and offered me the job of a beautician in the parlour. He (Abrar) also said that I will be paid Rs 30,000 per month as salary in Muscat." "After accepting his offer, they sent me to Muscat on 17 December, 2018. After going there, I realised that there was no beautician job. My employers made me work as a housemaid. Even then I worked for one month and later I refused to work there," she added.

According to Banu, her employers handed her over to a local agent in Muscat who took her to his home. She alleged that the agent locked her in a room for ten days without food and also thrashed her several times. "Later I approached Indian Embassy there. The officials kept me in the embassy for four months. Then I contacted my daughter and explained to her my problem," she said.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.