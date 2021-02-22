KPSC releases 2021 FDA Hall Ticket at kpscrecruitment.in; here's how to download

In case of any problems, candidates can call 1800-572-8707 or send an email to Kpscsupport@csc.gov.in

The Karnataka Public Service Commission, KPSC has released the admit card for the Assistant/First Division Assistant examination. The KPSC 2021 FDA Hall Tickets can be downloaded from the official website kpscrcruitment.in.

According to a report by Times Now, the dates for the KPSC FDA Examination 2021 for Kannada language was earlier changed from May 2020 to 23 and 24 January, 2021. However, the dates were once again postponed and the examination was rescheduled to 28 February.

Here's how to download the KPSC 2021 FDA Hall Ticket:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website kpscrecruitment.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to enter their login id and password to login to their account.

Step 3: Candidates need to download the admit card from the account.

According to a report in India Today, registered candidates must note that all details regarding the exam centre and reporting time are mentioned on the admit card.

According to the official website, in case of any problems, candidates can call 1800-572-8707 or mail Kpscsupport@csc.gov.in. The helpdesk timings are from 10am to 6 pm, with a gap of an hour from 1.30 pm for lunch.

According to the official notification, candidates can cancel their application after successful submission. The application can be cancelled on the website till the last date of application submission.

However, no refund in application cancellation will be provided.