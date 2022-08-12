Koppal violence: More than 25 people arrested in Hulihyder village

The clash took place on Thursday after a Hindu boy went to meet a Muslim girl during a Muharram programme, following which an argument broke out between the groups that spiralled out of control

New Delhi: More than 25 people were taken into custody in Hulihyder village, in connection with a clash that broke out between two communities in the Koppal district on Muharram, said Karnataka Police on Friday.

"More than 25 people were taken into custody in Hulihyder village related to the violence which occurred at the time of Muharram. Investigation going on," said Arunagshu Giri, Superintendent of Police, Koppal.

Two people died and six others were injured in the clash, which broke out on Thursday. The local administration has imposed Section 144 in the area for seven days.

The clash took place after a Hindu boy went to meet a Muslim girl on the occasion during a Muharram programme, following which an argument broke out between the groups. After that people from both communities joined in and started beating each other, which spiralled out of control.

“A Valmiki boy and a Muslim girl had eloped and were living together. Both are major. We brought them back and handed them to their respective families. But the girl came back and this caused a lot of tension,” said a police official from the Kanakagiri police station, requesting not to be identified, reports The Hindustan Times.

Their families had a history of hostilities and tension had been simmering between the two families and the communities and on Thursday it boiled over, reports The Free Press Journal.

A total of eight people were injured in the clashes and later two people succumbed to their injuries and died in the hospital. They were identified as Pashavalisab Maligaddi (22) and Yankappa Talawar (60).

"We will book cases. We have come to know that two groups allegedly indulged in this incident, of which two people have died. We will file the First Information Report," Giri said. Further investigation is underway.

With input from agencies

