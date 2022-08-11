Karnataka: Two dead, six injured in clashes between groups in Koppal district

While police said the reason for the clash is being investigated, some local residents said rivalry following an inter-faith relationship between a couple was the likely cause of the issue

New Delhi: Two people died and six others were injured after a clash broke out between two communities at the Hulihyder village of Koppal district in Karnataka on Thursday. The local administration has imposed Section 144 in the area. Here's what we know:

The clashes allegedly took place over an interfaith couple. “A Valmiki boy and a Muslim girl had eloped and were living together. Both are major. We brought them back and handed them to their respective families. But the girl came back and this caused a lot of tension,” said a police official from the Kanakagiri police station, requesting not to be identified, reports The Hindustan Times.

Their families had a history of hostilities and tension had been simmering between the two families and the communities and on Thursday it boiled over, reports The Free Press Journal.

However, The Quint reports that while there are claims that the violence ensued due to an interfaith love affair, the police are currently investigating and have not confirmed why the incident occurred.

A total of eight people were injured in the clashes and later two people succumbed to their injuries and died in the hospital. They were identified as Pashavalisab Maligaddi (22) and Yankappa Talawar (60). Police have launched an investigation into it.

Koppal Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri said, “Pashavali had gone to a shop this morning where he got into an argument with some other guys, before they eventually beat each other up.” After the police rushed to the area to maintain law and order, Section 144 was imposed in the village for 10 days “as a precautionary measure,” reports The Quint.

