‘Khalistan Zinadabad' seen painted on park wall in Faridkot; probe initiated

The incident comes only five days after Khalistan flags were found tied on the main gate and slogans written on the walls of the Himachal Pradesh legislative Assembly in Dharamshala

The slogan ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ (all hail Khalistan) was found painted on a wall of a park in Punjab, police said Thursday. The graffiti was seen in Bazigar Basti, Faridkot.

“Our team is there. CCTV footage is being checked. Teams are working on it and FIR has also been registered. Police has been kept on alert, Naka-check post has also been set up," the SSP was quoted as saying in a report by ANI. Officials quickly covered the slogan with paint.

This comes only five days after Khalistan flags were found tied on the main gate and slogans written on the walls of the Himachal Pradesh legislative Assembly. On Wednesday, a team of cops from Himachal Pradesh arrested a resident of Morinda for allegedly putting up the pro-Khalistan flags.

