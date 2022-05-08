Khalistan flags tied on main gate, slogans written on walls of HP legislative Assembly

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur condemned the incident and said that an immediate investigation into the matter would be carried out and strict action would be taken against the culprits

Khalistan flags were found tied on the main gate and slogans written on the walls of the Himachal Pradesh legislative Assembly, police said on Sunday. Here's what you need to know about it:

What happened

'Khalistan' flags were found tied on the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday morning.

#WATCH Khalistan flags found tied on the main gate & boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala today morning pic.twitter.com/zzYk5xKmVg — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2022

The flags were put up on the outer side of the main gate number one of the Assembly complex, which have now been removed by the administration.

"It might have happened in the late night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistani flags from Vidhan Sabha gate. we are investing and going to register a case", SP Kangra Khushal Sharma said.

He said he suspected the hand of "some tourists from Punjab" behind the incident.

Meanwhile, SDM, Dharamshala, Shilpi Beakta said, "It is an alert call for us."

"We received an information this morning at around 7.30am. We have removed the flags and walls have been painted again. We are inquiring about the matter and are going to register a case under relevant sections of Himachal Pradesh Open Places Prevention of Disfigurement Act, 1985. Rest details can be shared after investigation".

Reaction

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur:

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur condemned the incident and said that an immediate investigation into the matter would be carried out and strict action would be taken against the culprits.

"I condemn the cowardly incident of raising Khalistan flags at the gate of Dharamshala Assembly Complex in the dark of night. Only winter session is held here, so there is a need for more security arrangements only during that time," Thakur tweeted in Hindi (roughly translated).

"Taking advantage of this, this cowardly incident has been carried out, but we will not tolerate it. This incident will be investigated immediately and strict action will be taken against the culprits. I would like to tell those people that if you have the courage, then come out in the light of day, not in the dark of night," he added further.

हिमाचल सौहार्दपूर्ण राज्य है और यहां शांति कायम रहनी चाहिए। धर्मशाला में हुई घटना के दोषी जहां भी होंगे उन्हें शीघ्र पकड़ा जाएगा। उन लोगों का यह कायरतापूर्ण दौर अब अधिक नहीं चलेगा। निश्चित तौर पर इस घटना को अंजाम देने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/3CazfkTODZ — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) May 8, 2022

Congress

The National Secretary of Congress Sudhir Sharma also termed the incident as unfortunate.

It is unfortunate that the flag of Khalistan at the entrance of the Dharamsala Assembly and slogans are written on the walls, while the non-working of CCTV and the absence of security personnel raises question marks on the administration and security agencies.

Recently, the efforts being made to create such an environment in Punjab, and Himachal are a matter of concern. We the people of Himachal will give our lives for the integrity of the country, but we will not allow such forces to flourish. Jai Hind, he tweeted.

धर्मशाला विधानसभा के प्रवेश द्वार पर ख़ालिस्तान के झंडे व दीवारों पर नारे लिखे जाना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है, वहीं पर ना CCTV का काम करना और ना ही सुरक्षाकर्मियों का होना प्रशाशन और सुरक्षा एजेंसियों पर भी सवालिया निशान उठाता है। pic.twitter.com/DoXrOL3h0Q — sudhir sharma (@sudhirhp) May 8, 2022

Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday condemned the putting up of Khalistan flags at the gate of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala and sought strict action against those involved in it.

He claimed that "fringe elements" were trying to disturb peace and brotherhood in the country by such acts, he tweeted.

Strongly condemn the act of putting up Khalistan flags at the gate of HP Vidhan Sabha.

These are acts of fringe elements who are trying to disturb the peace & brotherhood of our country, which will not be tolerated. Urge @CMOFFICEHP to take strict action against the perpetrators. https://t.co/behzvzp5Lv — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 8, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party

AAP has slammed the BJP, asking how will its government save the people of the country when it failed in ensuring national security.

Taking to twitter, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the putting up of the Khalistan flags outside the gate of Himachal Assembly building in Dharamshala was a complete failure of the BJP government in dealing with the matter pertaining to national security and keeping the respect of the people of the hill state.

बेहद कड़ी सुरक्षा वाले हिमाचल विधासभा भवन पर ख़ालिस्तानी झंडा सुरक्षा की बहुत बड़ी नाकामी है. हिमाचल के मुख्यमंत्री को तुरंत इस्तीफ़ा देना चाहिए या फिर केंद्र सरकार को तुरंत जयराम ठाकुर सरकार को बर्खास्त करना चाहिए. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 8, 2022

The entire BJP is trying to save one goon and Khalistani left putting up flags there (at the gate of Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, taking a dig at the ruling BJP.

पूरी भाजपा एक गुंडे को बचाने में लगी है और उधर ख़ालिस्तानी झंडे लगाकर चले गए. जो सरकार विधान सभा ना बचा पाए, वो जनता को कैसे बचाएगी। ये हिमाचल की आबरू का मामला है, देश की सुरक्षा का मामला है। भाजपा सरकार पूरी तरह फेल हो गयी। — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 8, 2022

He apparently referred as goon the Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga who was arrested by a team of Punjab Police on Friday from his residence in the national capital in connection with a case registered in Mohali but brought back by the Delhi police same day later after a high-voltage drama which drew police of three states and kicked up a slugfest between the AAP and the BJP.

The government which cannot save the legislative Assembly, how will it save the people. This is a matter of Himachal's respect, security of the country. The BJP government has completely failed, Sisodia said in his tweet.

In the run up the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh later this year, the AAP recently found itself at the centre of a controversy after the BJP accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's social media in-charge in the hill state Harpreet Singh Bedi of openly supporting the Khalistan referring to a series of his tweets posted on the microblogging site few years ago.

Acting swiftly on the BJP's allegations, the AAP had expelled Bedi from all posts in the party over his alleged pro-Khalistani tweets.

Other leaders

Local MLA Vishal Nehria said termed the incident disgusting and an act of cowardice carried out in the darkness of night.

"We, the Himachalis, and the Indians are not afraid of any threats from the supporters of so-called Khalistan, the MLA said.

With input from agencies

