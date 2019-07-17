Kerala POCSO court awards 3 life terms, besides 26-year-imprisonment, to man for rape and murder of seven-year-old niece

Kollam: A POCSO court on Wednesday awarded three life sentences, besides 26 years of rigorous imprisonment, to a 25-year-old man, who brutally raped and murdered his seven-year-old niece on 27 September, 2017. The convict, who will have to undergo the sentences separately, has also been asked to pay a fine of Rs 3.20 lakh to the family of the victim.

The judgment was delivered by Kollam additional sessions judge E Baiju, who is in charge of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court. The court had, on Tuesday, convicted Rajesh for various offences—murder, rape, unnatural sex, abduction and showing disrespect to a dead body.

The prosecution case was that the convict had strangled his niece and raped her after taking her to a rubber plantation at Kulathupuzha, where he had abandoned the body. The convict used to live with the victim and her family at Anchal.

On the day of the incident, the girl was on her way to a tuition centre along with her grandmother when Rajesh assured them that he would drop her at her destination. However, he took the girl to the rubber plantation, about 16 kilometres away, in an auto and committed the crime.

Police had launched a hunt for the victim on the basis of a missing complaint from her mother. Rajesh was subsequently nabbed from a forest at Kulathupuzha, where he was hiding. The girl's relatives were present in the court on Wednesday.