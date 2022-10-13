Kochi: As Kerala comes to term with gory revelations of suspected ‘human sacrifice’ of two women, another shocking incident of occult practice involving children has been reported from same Pathanamthitta district of the state. A 41-year-old woman has been arrested after a video clip going viral in social media purportedly showed a child falling unconscious while she performed black magic.

Police said that the woman, identified as Shobana alias Vasanthi, has been arrested for performing sorcery in Malayalapuzha town of Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, and making children take part in associated rituals.

Woman chanted ‘mantras’, danced as part of black magic rituals

The viral clip shows the woman chanting ‘mantras’ and dancing as part of witchcraft rituals and the child was seated right in front of her. She is then seen with her eyes widely open and putting her tongue out and the child gradually falling unconscious.

Police have also taken the husband of the accused woman into custody. The duo, who hails from Malayalapuzha in Pathanamthitta, was taken for medical examination.

Talking to media, a senior police officer said that there were serious allegations against the woman.

The senior cop further informed that a deputy superintendent-led team will probe into the matter. “Besides the charges of black magic practices, several nuisance complaints were also there against them,” he said.

Meanwhile, locals and the Democratic Youth Federation of India took out protest against the woman for allegedly performing black magic.

Stringent action against those using children for such activities: Kerala minister

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said “stringent action” will be taken against those who use children for such activities. “The society should stand united against such practices” she said.

Accused in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’ in police custody

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to conduct a detailed probe into suspected ‘human sacrifice’ of two women in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta. The team will be headed by S Sasidharan, Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order), Kochi City.

Three accused Mohammed Shafi alias Rasheed, and a couple – Bhagaval Singh and Laila – were arrested on Tuesday. The two Kerala women were abducted, tortured, butchered and buried at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district in June and September respectively.

Must Read: Kerala ‘human sacrifice’ case: Mastermind Shafi ‘a sexual pervert, psychopath’, says senior police officer

On Wednesday, the Kerala police said that the mastermind in the case – Shafi – is a “sexual pervert, psychopath and crafty fellow” after it was revealed that he lured two women, tortured them, hit and inserted sharp weapons into their private parts and had even cut-off their breasts as he performed ‘black magic’.

The police also informed that Shafi designed the conspiracy and trapped the couple into believing that human sacrifice is needed for financial wellbeing.

