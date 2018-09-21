Kerala nun rape: MLA PC George claims Franco Mulakkal is being 'framed' by investigators, accuses survivor of lying

Poonjar MLA PC George has claimed that priest Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused of raping a nun repeatedly, is being framed by investigators, according to several media reports.

The Independent MLA, holding a press conference in Kottayam, claimed that one of the investigators is attempting to frame Mulakkal and that he possesses photos and videos of the nun and the bishop meeting the day after the alleged incident, ANI reported.

George said the photos and videos orove that the nun and bishop were 'happy even after the alleged incident' but said he could not show the photographs as it is a forbidden by law to disclose the identity of the survivor, India Today reported.

"They intimidated the photographer and made him give a statement that the victim seemed upset on that day," the MLA further claimed, according to the report.

George earlier caused controversy by referring to the nun as a 'prostitute' and questioned why she had not complained 'despite being assaulted twelve times'.

George was then summoned by the National Commission for Women after which he expressed regret for his comments.

On Thursday, Mulakkal was temporarily relieved from his duties as the bishop of the Jalandhar diocese by the Vatican.

The Pope made the decision in response to Mulakkal's letter dated 16 September offering to "step aside temporarily" as the bishop of the Jalandhar diocese.