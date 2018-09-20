Vatican temporarily relieves rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal from duties at Jalandhar diocese

Senior Catholic priest Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused of raping a nun in Kerala, has been temporarily relieved from his duties as the bishop of the Jalandhar diocese by the Vatican, according to several media reports.

#BREAKING | CNN-News18 accesses the letter from Pope Francis | Pope Francis has temporarily relieved Bishop Franco Mulakkal off his duties and appointed Rev Agnelo Rufino Gracias, auxiliary Emeritus Bishop of Mumbai as Apostolic Administrator.

As per the Vatican's response, Pope Francis appointed retired reverend Agnelo Rufino Gracias, titular bishop of Molicunza and AuxiliaruBishop emeritus of Bombay, as the Apostolic Administrator of the Jalandhar diocese, according to the report.

The Pope took the decision in response to Mulakkal's 16 September letter offering to "step aside temporarily" as the Bishop of the Jalandhar diocese, Kerala Catholic Bishops Council Spokesman Fr Varghese Vallikkattu told PTI. He wrote the letter after Kerala police summoned him to appear before it for questioning in the case.

The announcement came even as the senior Catholic priest is being questioned by the Special Investigation Team for the second day in Kochi on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Mulakkal was grilled by the Kerala Police for seven hours. Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) K Subhash, who heads the Special Investigation Team (SIT), questioned the 54-year-old clergyman at the crime branch office.

Bishop Mulakkal has been accused of repeated rape by the Kerala-based nun of Missionaries of Jesus Congregation of the Jalandhar diocese. He has denied the charges.