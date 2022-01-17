Kerala lottery 2022: Win Win W-651 results to be out at 3 pm; first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Win Win W-651 winners also have to take a valid identity proof to the lottery office to start the verification process and claim their W-651 prize amount

The results of the Win Win W-651 lottery draw will be declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 17 January. Interested people can view the W-651 results, once out, at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

The first prize winner of the Win Win W-651 lottery draw will get Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner of the W-651 draw will take home Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winners will get an amount of Rs 1 lakh. Furthermore, the state lottery department will also give a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to certain W-651 lucky winners.

The fourth and fifth prize winners of the Win Win W-651 will get Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 while the sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners of W-651 will get Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100. The results of the Win Win W-651 will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

How to claim Win Win W-651 prize money:

Prize winners of the Win Win W-651 are requested to check and verify their numbers with the W-651 results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once the winning numbers are confirmed, the W-651 lottery winners need to proceed to the office of the state lottery department in Thiruvananthapuram to surrender their winning ticket.

The Win Win W-651 winners also have to take a valid identity proof to the lottery office to start the verification process and claim their W-651 prize amount. If the verification process is not finished within 30 days of the W-651 draw results, no prize money can be claimed.

People who have won more than Rs 5,000 in the Win Win W-651 draw need to go to the lottery office or government bank to surrender their winning ticket, complete the verification process, and claim their prize money. People who have won less than Rs 5,000 in the W-651 draw can claim their prize money, without any verification process, from any lottery shop in the state.

