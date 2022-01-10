Kerala lottery 2022: Win Win W-650 results to be declared at 3 pm; first prize Rs 75 lakh

The results of the W-650 will be out in the Kerala Government Gazette as well

The results of the Win Win W-650 lottery draw will be declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department today, 10 January. Interested individuals can check and view the Win Win W-650 results, once out at 3 pm today, at the official website at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

The first prize winner of the W-650 will get Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prize winners of the lottery draw will be given Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will be given to certain lucky winners of the Win Win W-650 lottery.

Furthermore, the fourth, fifth and sixth prize winners of the Win Win W-650 lottery will take home an amount of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively. The seventh and eighth prize winners of the W-650 lottery will be given Rs 500 and Rs 100.

The winners of the Win Win W-650 need to first verify their winning W-650 lottery numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After rechecking their ticket numbers, the W-650 winners need to visit the state lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram to surrender their winning tickets.

The Win Win W-650 lottery winners need to carry a valid identity proof along with their lottery ticket to begin the verification process. The W-650 verification process must be done within 30 days from the date of result declaration, failing which, individuals will not be able to get their prize money.

People who have won over Rs 5,000 in the Win Win W-650 lottery need to surrender their ticket to the lottery office or any government bank to claim their prize. Individuals who have won less than Rs 5,000 in the W-650 lottery draw can get their prize from any lottery shop in the state without undergoing any verification process.

The Kerala State Lottery Department, which began in 1967, hosts seven weekly lotteries as well as six bumper lotteries.

