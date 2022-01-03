Kerala lottery 2022: Win Win W-649 results to be out at 3 pm; first prize Rs 75 lakh

People who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money from any lottery shop in the state and those who win more than Rs 5,000 will have to undergo a verification process

The Win Win W-649 lottery results will be declared at 3 pm today, 3 January, by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Interested individuals can check the Kerala Lottery-result at the official website keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize of the W-649 lottery draw is Rs 75 lakh, while the second and third prize winners will take home Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. A consolation prize amount of Rs 8,000 will also be given.

The draw will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, according to News18. Each ticket of the W-649 lottery draw has been priced at Rs 40. The results of the Win Win W-649 lottery will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The W-649 winners can verify their winning lottery numbers with the results announced in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the Win Win W-649 prize money, the winners need to surrender their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department Office in Thiruvananthapuram. The Win Win W-649 winners also need to carry a valid identity proof, along with their winning tickets, to the lottery office in order begin the verification process. The process should be done within 30 days of the W-649 result declaration, or people will be unable to claim their prize money.

According to the rules, people who win less than Rs 5,000 in the Win Win W-649 lottery can claim the prize money, without any verification process, from any lottery shop in the state. Those who more than Rs 5,000 in the W-649 lottery need to undergo a verification process to claim the prize amount. The W-649 prize winners will then have to surrender their lottery ticket, along with a valid identity proof, before a government bank or lottery office to claim the prize money.

The state lottery department, which was established in 1967, hold seven weekly lotteries as well six bumper lotteries.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.