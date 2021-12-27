Kerala lottery 2021: Win Win W-648 results to be out at 3 pm today; first prize Rs 75 lakh

Those who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize from any registered lottery shop across the state, while those who win over Rs 5,000 need to undergo a verification process to claim their prize

The results of the Win Win W-648 lottery will be declared at 3 pm today, 27 December, by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The Kerala Lottery-result can be checked on www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Meanwhile, the complete and detailed results of the Win Win W-648 lottery can be cross-checked on the official website from 4:00 pm onwards. As per a Times of India report, the winner of the first prize will take home Rs 75 lakh. Furthermore, the second prize winner will receive Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh.

The lottery department will also give a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to some ticket’s holders. Moreover, the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will take home Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively. The Win Win W-648 draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of two judges.

Steps to check Win Win W-648 result:

Step 1: Go to the Kerala Lottery's official website at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads ‘Kerala Lottery Result 27.12.2021 Win Win W-648’ lottery

Step 3: As a new page opens, it will display the Win Win W-648 lottery results

After the announcement of the results, those winning in the W-648 lottery can claim their prize money after verifying their ticket numbers that will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Following that, the winners of the Win Win W-648 lottery are directed to surrender their tickets to the office of the Kerala Lottery Department. While reporting to the office, they need to carry a valid identity proof such as Aadhaar card or voter ID, in order to start the process of verification.

Those winning an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize from any registered lottery shop across the state, but those who get amount over Rs 5,000 need to undergo a verification process to claim their W-648 prize.