Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-300 results out at 3 pm; first prize Rs 75 lakh

The lottery results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-300 draw will be released at 3 pm today, 15 February, by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Interested individuals can check the SS-300 draw at the official website at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/. The detailed Sthree Sakthi SS-300 results will be out on the website by 4 pm.

The first prize of the Sthree Sakthi SS-300 lottery is Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner of the SS-300 draw will get Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner of the SS-300 lottery will take home Rs 5,000. Moreover, a fourth prize of Rs 2,000, fifth prize of Rs 1,000 and sixth prize of Rs 500 will also be given to certain lucky individuals.

A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to certain Sthree Sakthi lucky winners.

Steps to view the Sthree Sakthi SS-300 results:

Visit the official website at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Click on the link for the SS-300 lottery draw results

The Sthree Sakthi SS-300 lottery results will appear on your screen

Check the lottery draw results and save a copy for future reference

People who have won the prize money in the SS-300 draw need to check their winning numbers against the Sthree Sakthi results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After verifying their winning lottery numbers, SS-300 draw winners should visit the lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram to surrender their Sthree Sakthi lottery ticket.

SS-300 winners also need to carry a valid identification proof with them, to the lottery department office, to start the verification process for claiming the prize money. In case any SS-300 lottery winner fails to complete the verification process within 30 days of the result declaration, they will be unable to claim the prize money.

Winners of the SS-300 lottery can collect the prize money from any authorised lottery shop in the state if they have won less than Rs 5,000. However, Sthree Sakthi SS-300 winners who have won more than Rs 5,000 in the lottery draw need to surrender their tickets to the lottery office, or government bank, along with a valid identity proof to get the prize money.

