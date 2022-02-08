Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-299 results to release at 3 pm; first prize Rs 75 lakh

The detailed results of Sthree Sakthi SS-299 will be released on the official website at 4 pm

The results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-299 lottery will be announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 8 February. The lottery holders can check their results on the official website of the lottery department at www.keralalotteries.com.

The detailed results of Sthree Sakthi SS-299 will be released on the official website at 4 pm. For the convenience of the lottery holders, the authorities will also publish the lottery result in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize of the SS-299 lottery is Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner gets to take home a sum of Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner of SS-299 will take home Rs 5,000.

The fourth prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-299 will get Rs 2,000 and the fifth and sixth prize winners will get Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively. Certain lucky tickets holders will also receive a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The draw of SS-299 will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The number of the winning lottery tickets must be verified against the results published in the Gazette. Winners must report to the state lottery department's office and submit their winning tickets in order to claim the prize money. A genuine document of identification must also be submitted for verification.

The winners must know that the process of verification must be completed within 30 days from the declaration of the Sthree Sakthi SS-299 lottery results. No prize money will be awarded to the lottery winners if the verification process remains incomplete.

Winners of SS-299 who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000, can collect the prize money from any authorised lottery shop in the state. Those who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 in the Sthree Sakthi SS-299 lottery need to surrender their tickets to the lottery office along with a valid identity proof, such as an Aadhar card or Voter id, to claim the prize money.

