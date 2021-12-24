Kerala lottery 2021: Nirmal NR-256 result to be out at 3 pm today; first prize Rs 70 lakh

The detailed results of the Nirmal NR-256 lottery can be checked on the official website from 4 pm onwards.

The results of the Nirmal NR-256 lottery will be declared at 3 pm today, 24 December, by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Ticket holders can check their results on the department’s official website - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net.

As per Times of India, the first prize of the Nirmal NR-256 lottery is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 10 lakh while the third prize money amounts to Rs 1 lakh.

Similarly, the fourth and fifth prize winners of the Nirmal NR-256 lottery will get Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively. Apart from that, a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 for the NR-256 lottery will be given to some tickets holders.

The Nirmal NR-256 draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The cost of a single Nirmal NR-256 lottery was Rs 30.

To claim the prize money, ticket holders need to verify their ticket numbers against the NR-256 lottery results that will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

After that, the winners of Nirmal NR-256 lottery are advised to surrender their tickets by reporting to the office of the Kerala Lottery Department. They should carry valid identity proof such as Aadhaar card or voter ID while visiting the office, in order to start the process of verification.

The Nirmal NR-256 winners must note that the process of verification needs to be finished within 30 days from the date of result declaration. Any delay in the process means that the prize money cannot be claimed by the NR-256 winners.

People who win a sum of less than Rs 5,000 can collect their prize from any registered lottery shop across Kerala. Those who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 in the NR-256 lottery draw need to surrender their lottery tickets need to undergo a verification process to claim their prize.