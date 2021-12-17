Kerala lottery 2021: Nirmal NR-255 lottery result out at 3 pm today; first prize Rs 70 lakh

The NR-255 lottery draw will take place in the afternoon and detailed results will be available from 4 pm on the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department at http://www.keralalotteries.com/

The winners of the Nirmal NR-255 lottery will be declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department today, 17 December at 3 pm. The NR-255 lottery draw will take place in the afternoon and detailed results will be available from 4 pm on the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department at http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

The first prize winner of the Nirmal NR-255 lottery will get Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will receive an amount of Rs 10 lakh. A winning amount of Rs 1 lakh will be earned by the third prize winner of the Nirmal NR-255 lottery and a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given.

Along with these, the fourth prize-winning tickets will get Rs 5,000, the fifth prize winners will receive Rs 1,000 and the sixth and seventh prize winners will take home Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

The much-awaited NR-255 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Meanwhile, the price of a single lottery ticket of the NR-255 draw is Rs 30.

How to claim Nirmal NR-255 prize money:

First, ticket holders of the Nirmal NR-255 lottery have to check their results thoroughly on the official website or in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Nirmal NR-255 winners have to take their tickets, along with a valid photo identification proof for verification purposes, to the Kerala State Lottery Department Office. The verification should be completed within 30 days of the declaration of lottery results or else the Nirmal NR-255 prize money cannot be claimed.

Those who win prize money of less than Rs 5,000 in the NR-255 lottery draw can contact any lottery shop and collect their respective lottery prizes. Those who win prize money above 5,000 will have to follow the verification process at the Kerala State Lottery Department Office.

The Kerala Lottery State Department was set up in 1967 and the first ticket was valued at Re 1. The State Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries namely the Win-Win, Akshaya, Karunya, Pournami, Prateeksha, Dhanasree and Bhagyanidhi lotteries, along with six bumper lotteries.