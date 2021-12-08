Kerala Lottery 2021: Akshaya AK-527 results to be declared at 3 pm today; first prize Rs 70 lakh

The detailed results of the AK-527 lottery results will be out on the website from 4 pm and will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette

The results of the Akshaya AK-527 lottery will be announced by the Kerala state lottery department at 3 pm today, 8 December. The Kerala lottery result can be checked on the official website of the state lottery department - www.keralalotteriesresults.in.

The winner of Akshaya AK-527 lottery will take home 70 lakh. The second prize of the Akshaya lottery is 5 lakh while the prize money for the third place is 1 lakh. The state department will also distribute Rs 8,000 as a consolation prize to some lucky winners.

The Akshaya AK-527 winners need to verify their winning lottery numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After verifying the winning numbers, the winners need to go to the office of the Kerala lottery department in Thiruvananthapuram, along with a valid identity proof, and complete the verification process by surrendering their AK-527 lottery tickets.

The winners have to surrender the tickets to the organisation within 30 days from the declaration of the AK-527 results. Winners must take note that the lottery prize will be awarded to them only if the verification process is complete within the stipulated deadline.

For winners who take home an amount less than Rs 5,000, no verification process is required and they can collect the prize amount from any lottery shop in Kerala.

In the case of a prize amount of over Rs 5,000, the Akshaya AK-527 winners need to be surrender their winning tickets at the lottery department office or bank, along with a valid identity proof, to claim the amount.

Since its establishment in 1967, the Kerala state lottery department conducts seven weekly lotteries such as the Win Win, Akshaya, Karunya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal ,Shthree Sakthi and Pournami lottery draws.

