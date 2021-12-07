Kerala lottery 2021: Sthree Sakthi SS-290 results out today at 3 pm; first prize Rs 75 lakh

The winning tickets holders will have to take their lottery tickets along with a valid identification proof to the lottery office for verification, which has to be completed within 30 days

The Kerala state lottery department will announce the winners of the Sthree Sakthi SS-290 lottery today, 7 December. The lucky draw will take place today at 3 pm in Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

The Kerala lottery result will be available on the official website of keralalotteryresult.net. Detailed results for the lottery will be out from 4 pm on the same page.

The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-290 lottery will take home an amount of 75 lakh while the second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will gain Rs 5,000. An amount of Rs 8,000 will also be given to the consolation prize winner.

As per reports, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eight prize winners will also be declared by the draw and they will receive an amount of Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively. The price of a single lottery, which can be purchased from any lottery shop in Kerala, is Rs 30.

Here’s how to claim the lottery prize money:

After the results are declared, the winning ticket holders have to check their tickets numbers against the Sthree Sakthi SS-290 results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Once the Sthree Sakthi SS-290 results are checked, the winning tickets holders will have to take their lottery tickets along with a valid identification proof to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram for verification.

The verification process should be completed within 30 days from the day of declaration of the result, failing which, the Sthree Sakthi SS-290 prize money cannot be claimed.

Those prize winners who have won less than Rs 5,000 in the lottery draw can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, those who win a prize of more than Rs 5,000 will have to submit their winning ticket along with their original identification proof at the Kerala lottery office to claim the prize.

The state lottery department of Kerala was founded in 1967 and the first lottery ticket was released on 1 November in the same year. The lottery department now conducts seven weekly lotteries which are Pratheeksha lottery, Win-Win lottery, Dhanasree lottery, Akshaya lottery, Pournami lottery, Bhagyanidhi lottery and Karunya lottery. Along with these, six bumper lotteries are also rolled out by the Kerala State lottery department.

