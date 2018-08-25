Kerala, After The Flood: People from Wayanad, which recorded the largest landslides, recount the devastation

Editor's note: This multi-part video series, created in collaboration with the Calicut-based production house, Pulleys' Junction, tells stories of lives fundamentally altered by the Kerala floods, and the ongoing effort at rebuilding those lives. In this episode, we visit Kurichiyarmala, in the hills of Wayanad, which recorded the largest landslides during the floods. Paniyar tribals from this region, originally from the forests, work in the tea and coffee estates for which Wayanad is famed; they are joined by people from various other communities nearby. Mud and fallen trees have destroyed homes and livelihoods of the region's estate workers. According to local administration, rehabilitation could take well over a year.