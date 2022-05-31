Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter; one was behind killing of woman and government employee

Kashmir Zone Police informed that the slain terrorists have been identified as Shahid Rather of Tral and Umar Yousuf of Shopian. Incriminating materials, including two AK 47 rifles, were recovered from the Awantipora encounter site

Two terrorists have been killed by security forces in an encounter in Rajpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora that began late on Monday evening. Kashmir police informed that incriminating materials including two AK 47 rifles were recovered from the encounter site.

The slain terrorists have been identified as Shahid Rather of Tral and Umar Yousuf of Shopian.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, "Besides other terror crimes, terrorist Shahid was involved in killing of a woman Mst Shakeela of Aripal and a govt employee/peon Javid Ahmed of Lurgam Tral."

The Awantipora encounter comes hours after Jammu and Kashmir police along with security forces gunned down two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in an anti-terrorist operation in Pulwama. Incriminating materials including two AK rifles were recovered from the site of the encounter.

Of the two terrorists shot dead in Pulwama encounter, one had killed police personnel Ct Reyaz Ahmad.

The killed terrorists were identified as Abid Hussain Shah and Saqib Azad Sofi, affiliated with JeM.

Security forces had informed that on a specific input generated by Kulgam Police regarding the presence of terrorists in village Gundipora area of Pulwama on Sunday evening, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Pulwama Police, Army and CRPF in the said area.

Earlier this month, IGP Kashmir had said that during the first five months of this year, security forces have killed 26 foreign terrorists affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfits in Jammu and Kashmir

The senior police officer further informed that 14 of the slain foreign terrorists were from Jaish, founded by Masood Azhar, while 12 were affiliated to LeT set up by Hafiz Mohammad Sayeed.

