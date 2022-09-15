Kashmir: LeT terrorists threaten 'BJP agent' Ghulam Nabi Azad

Pakistan-backed terrorist organization TRF said that before leaving the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Srinagar: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who had left the ‘Grand Old Party’ recently, has received a threat from The Resistance Front (TRF) which is affiliated to Pakistan-backed terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The Resistance Front (TRF) took to social media platform to issue the threat. In an online poster, the TRF has claimed that the recent entry of Ghulam Nabi Azad in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir following his revolt against the Congress is part of a well thought out strategy by the BJP-run central government.

The Pakistan-backed terrorist organization also said that before leaving the party, Azad had a closed-door meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The poster also stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJ) is using displaced Kashmiri Pandits for its political agenda.

Referring to Rahul Bhatt, a Kashmiri Hindu killed as part of a target killing campaign by terrorists in Kashmir Valley, the TRF said that he too was in direct contact with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

“Our intelligence wing detected the synergy of these two and we eliminated Rahul Bhatt. There are many people like Rahul Bhatt, who are working for the center by staying here. Soon they too will be found,” the TRF claimed in its statement.

After this threat by the TRF, the security of Ghulam Azad has been increased further. Ghulam Nabi Azad is on a tour

of Kashmir. Before announcing a new party after leaving the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad is trying to meet delegations from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir to know the ground reality from them so that they can put the main issues before the people along with the announcement of the party.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, taking his leave from the Congress party after years of work, had said that his new party would focus only on Jammu and Kashmir. Azad, who went to Jammu and Kashmir from Delhi for the first time after leaving the Congress, held a historic public meeting.

