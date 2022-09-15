Kashmir: LeT terrorists threaten 'BJP agent' Ghulam Nabi Azad
Pakistan-backed terrorist organization TRF said that before leaving the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.
Srinagar: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who had left the ‘Grand Old Party’ recently, has received a threat from The Resistance Front (TRF) which is affiliated to Pakistan-backed terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
The Resistance Front (TRF) took to social media platform to issue the threat. In an online poster, the TRF has claimed that the recent entry of Ghulam Nabi Azad in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir following his revolt against the Congress is part of a well thought out strategy by the BJP-run central government.
The Pakistan-backed terrorist organization also said that before leaving the party, Azad had a closed-door meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The poster also stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJ) is using displaced Kashmiri Pandits for its political agenda.
Referring to Rahul Bhatt, a Kashmiri Hindu killed as part of a target killing campaign by terrorists in Kashmir Valley, the TRF said that he too was in direct contact with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.
“Our intelligence wing detected the synergy of these two and we eliminated Rahul Bhatt. There are many people like Rahul Bhatt, who are working for the center by staying here. Soon they too will be found,” the TRF claimed in its statement.
After this threat by the TRF, the security of Ghulam Azad has been increased further. Ghulam Nabi Azad is on a tour
of Kashmir. Before announcing a new party after leaving the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad is trying to meet delegations from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir to know the ground reality from them so that they can put the main issues before the people along with the announcement of the party.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, taking his leave from the Congress party after years of work, had said that his new party would focus only on Jammu and Kashmir. Azad, who went to Jammu and Kashmir from Delhi for the first time after leaving the Congress, held a historic public meeting.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ghulam Nabi Azad twisting facts in his favour to befool people of J&K, says Congress
The Congress on Sunday hit back at Ghulam Nabi Azad accusing him of working at the behest of his "political bosses" and said he was twisting facts in his favour to befool the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
'Grounded them with single shot of 303 rifle': Azad on his retaliation to Gandhis' constant attacks
"They tried to defame me by firing missiles at me but when I retaliated, they got grounded with a single shot of 303 rifle. If I had used a ballistic missile, then they would have vanished from the politics forever," he said.
Hooda meeting Azad disheartens party rank and file, Selja writes to Congress high command
Selja, a CWC member and former president of the party's Haryana unit, is learnt to have lodged a complaint against Hooda with the party high command and also demanded a show cause notice against him.