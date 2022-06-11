Kashmir: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist encountered by police in Kulgam’s Khandipora
The encounter started in the Khandipora area of Kulgam around midnight on Saturday. The operation is being conducted barely 2 km from Gopalpora, the place where a female government teacher was shot dead on May 31
Srinagar: A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
The encounter started in the Khandipora area of Kulgam around midnight on Saturday. The operation is being conducted barely 2 km from Gopalpora, the place where a female government teacher was shot dead on 31 May.
The police said the encounter happened after the police launched a cordon and search operation in Khandipora area of the south Kashmir district following a specific input about the presence of terrorists there.
#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit HM killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/FqBjUaDAZA
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 11, 2022
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces.
In the exchange of fire, one terrorists was killed, the official said, adding the deceased belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit. The operation is going on, he said.
