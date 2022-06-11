Kashmir-based YouTuber uploads video of him beheading Nupur Sharma, shares apology video

In the apology video, Faisal Wani said that he did not have any intention of hurting the religious sentiments of other religions

Kashmir-based YouTuber Faisal Wani, who runs the fitness channel Deep Pain Fitness, shared a graphic video which showed him beheading suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The video went viral soon after and was subsequently removed from the channel. Wani also released an apology video where he apologized for his actions.

Nupur Sharma, the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, is facing backlash from all quarters.

The now-deleted video shows Faisal Wani saying "no action, no warrant" and then he beheads a digital effigy of the suspended BJP spokesperson. He then ‘picks up’ the ‘head’ and throws it away.

Kashmir based YouTuber Faisal Wani with YouTube Account of Deep Pain Fitness shares graphic video showing him beheading Nupur Sharma.

I am horrified. These people are not allowed to live in a city society. Keep them in cages. pic.twitter.com/V1uw5UIi0h — Dwivedi (@dwivedi_ji12) June 10, 2022

In the apology video, he said that he did not have any intention of hurting the religious sentiments of other religions. He admits to making that video but said that he did not intend the ‘violation’ of any person.

He also apologised if someone got hurt due to his videos. He alleged that people misunderstood his video.

Wani also said that if people are indeed suspicious of him, they could also do verification on him. He also hoped that his apology video would reach a lot of people like his now-deleted video.

On 10 June, 2022, a huge effigy of Nupur Sharma was hung by miscreants in the middle of a street in the Belagavi district of Karnataka.

The picture shows the effigy of Nupur Sharma hanging from an overhead wire. A report by Deccan Herald said that it was done near Bashiban Dargah in the communally-sensitive Fort Road in the state.

Police said that the effigy of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was hanged late on Thursday night and when it came to the notice of cops, it was immediately removed.

