Karunanidhi passes away: Madras High Court dismisses all pending petitions challenging burials on Marina beach

Aug 08, 2018

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed all pending petitions challenging burials on the Marina as it resumed hearing on a petition by the DMK seeking allotment of space at the famous beach for laying to rest its leader M Karunanidhi.

The first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice SS Sundar dismissed the petitions, including one by social activist Traffic Ramaswamy, when it resumed hearing this morning.

File photo of Madras High Court. PTI

After a special sitting that commenced late on Tuesday night, the court had adjourned the matter at 1.15 am for resumed hearing at 8 am.

The DMK moved the court late on Tuesday night hours after the AIADMK government announced its inability to allot space on the Marina beach for burial of Karunanidhi citing pending cases.

The DMK argued that there was no legal impediment to allotting space within the memorial of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai on the beachfront.

During the hearing last night, two of the petitioners who had moved the court against late chief minister J Jayalalithaa's burial at the Marina and construction of a memorial there, withdrew their applications.

DMK chief, 94-year-old M Karunanidhi died last evening after a prolonged illness.

