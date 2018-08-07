DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi passes away in Chennai's Kauvery Hospital at the age of 94

DMK chief M Karunanidhi died on Tuesday evening in Chennai's Kauvery Hospital. The 94-year-old, five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu was admitted to the hospital on 28 July after a dip in his blood pressure and had since been under treatment.

On 31 July, the hospital had said that an extended stay in the facility could be necessary due to age-related overall decline in his general health, altered liver function and hematological parameters.

A host of dignitaries and political leaders, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, had visited the hospital over the past few days to inquire about the condition of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party veteran.

On Tuesday, Karunanidhi's supporters flocked to Kauvery Hospital after the hospital said that his health was declining. Soon after, security was heightened around the hospital premises.

Born on 3 June, 1924, in Nagapattinam district's Thirukkuvalai village in erstwhile Madras presidency, the 94-year-old led Tamil Nadu five times as chief minister. He had contested a dozen Assembly elections in his eight-decade political career and won them all.

A master at mobilising crowds, organising party cadre and raising funds, Karunanidhi became the "go-to man" of the DMK. In 1967, when Annadurai became the chief minister of the state, Karunanidhi was appointed the Minister for Public Works and Highways, the third-ranking job in the state cabinet.

After Annadurai's death in 1969, Karunanidhi became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu as well as the DMK president — a post he held till his death — and led the party to a massive victory in the 1971 snap Assembly elections.