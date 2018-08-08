Karunanidhi burial Latest Updates: Madras High Court allows Kalaignar to be buried near Anna Memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai.

Prime Minister Modi arrives at Chennai airport. He will be taken via helicopter to the INS helipad from where he will proceed by road to Rajaji Hall. He is accompanied by Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday assured speedy decision in the case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu government at Marina beach for DMK chief M Karunanidhi. The government lawyers said that the demand for space in Marina is against the very philosophy of Kalaignar. This is trial by media, they say. Judge S S Sundar questions the government about the direction of their arguments. He says, the government mentioned that there are legal complications to the issue but instead of explaining what these are, the government is making contrary statements.

Tamil Nadu government's lawyer says, "DMK is pursuing political agenda by filing this case. DK Chief Periyar was the tallest leader of Dravidian movement. Was he buried at Marina beach?'

The High Court dismissed all pending petitions challenging burials on the Marina Beach in Chennai as it resumed hearing on a petition by the DMK seeking allotment of space at the famous beach for laying to rest its leader M Karunanidhi. The first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice S S Sundar dismissed the petitions, including one by social activist Traffic Ramaswamy, when it resumed hearing this morning.

"You (Tamil government) have announced state mourning, why not give land for burial?" DMK lawyer asked the state government. There's no prohibition under central government protocol to allot land at Marina beach for ex-chief ministers.

Tamil Nadu government in its counter affidavit says that DMK chief Karunanidhi himself didn't allot land for former chief minister Janaki Ramachandran after understanding the protocol manual when Karunanidhi was the chief minister. DMK's lawyer says "Anna, who is the founder of DMK, used to say my life and soul is Karunanidhi. Burying Karunanidhi next to Gandhi Mandapam cannot be termed as a decent burial."

The Tamil Nadu government lawyers said that the decision about the burial need not be delivered today on an emergency basis. However, the court can decide to deliver the judgment whenever it pleases, they said. The judges intervened to say under the circumstances it is not possible to delay the judgement any longer and it will have to be arrived at soon.

All five petitions filed against the allocation of burial space at Marina have been withdrawn by the litigants. Government lawyers argue that the courts cannot interfere in the state's decision in this regard. They cite the case of former chief minister K Kamaraj who isn't buried at Marina.

Government lawyers are arguing that two acres of land for a memorial has been allocated in Guindy's Gandhi Mandapam in accordance with union government laws. Karunanidhi will be buried with full state honours.

Additional Advocate General Arvindh Pandian and senior lawyer C S Vaidyanathan have arrived at the Madras High Court.

National politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are expected to arrive in Chennai to pay their last respect to Karunanidhi at Rajaji Hall. Other chief ministers Kumaraswamy, Chandrababu Naidu, Oommen Chandy, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal are also expected to arrive to pay homage to the DMK chief.

As leaders of Tamil Nadu make beeline to pay homage to DMK chief M Karunanidhi, thousand of Kalaignar supporters have been raising slogans, "Marina venu (We want Marina)", demanding that the DMK chief be laid to rest just like other political stalwarts of the state. Reports have said that Tamil Nadu is on high alert.

AIADMK's rebel leader TTV Dhinakaran was the first to pay homage to Karunanidhi. "I don’t want to comment on giving space to Kalaignar at Marina. This is not the time for politics. Karunanidhi is a tall leader. It would not be appropriate to comment on it, since, the Madras High Court has seized of the matter at 8 am. I hope things will be fine," Dhinakaran told reporters.

Actor Rajinikanth reached Rajaji Hall to pay his last respects to DMK chief Karunanidhi. Rajinikanth, who arrived later on Tuesday, had failed to get past the massive crowd outside the residence and enter the residence. Rajinikanth reached Karunanidhi’s residence late on Tuesday night but had to return without seeing the Dravidian politics stalwart.

Reports said that the mortal remains of Karunanidhi has left the CIT Colony home for Rajaji Hall where thousands await their leader's last journey. DMK supporters who are present in hordes at Rajaji Hall said that they were confident that the Madras High Court will allow them to bury their Kalaignar at the Marina Beach in Chennai.

Karunanidhi's son MK Alagiri, DMK leader A Raja and TTV Dhinakaran arrived at Rajaji Hall, reports said.

Within minutes of Karunanidhi's death, a huge row erupted after the state's AIADMK government rejected the demand of the DMK, its long-standing political rival in state politics, for land on the famed sands of the Marina beach where he could be buried. The Madras High Court will decide at 8 am whether the DMK chief be laid to rest along with other political stalwarts like Annadurai and MGR.

As the clamour to give DMK chief M Karunanidhi a burial at the Marina grew, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan tweeted in support of Karunanidhi's burial at the Marina beach and said, "When Anna was alive, it was Kalaignar and MGR as two brothers who worked hard to strengthen the party. It is only just that all three are allowed to rest nearby. It is sad, that people who came into the party after MGR do not possess that noble quality. Had MGR been alive and Kalaignar had passed away, MGR would have made Kalaignar to rest next to Anna."

Leading politicians have supported the DMK claim. "AIADMK is playing petty politics," DMK supporters told reporters outside the CIT Colony home of the late DMK supremo.

The Madras High Court has adjourned hearing on a DMK plea to allot space on the Marina beach for burial of party leader M Karunanidhi who breathed his last on Tuesday at a Chennai hospital. The hearing is likely to begin at 8 am on Wednesday and the verdict is expected by 8.30 am.

The DMK moved the court hours after the Tamil Nadu government announced its inability to allot burial space on the Marina beach citing legal hurdles. In a special late night hearing before the first bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice S S Sundar, the counsel for DMK questioned the government's legal ground for not allotting space for burying Karunanidhi at the Marina beach.

Hearing the matter, Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh adjourned it to 8 am. The DMK argued that there was no legal impediment to allotting space within the memorial of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai on the beachfront.

Senior counsel for the state government, making their submissions, said they would get instructions and file a counter in the morning. In his observations, the acting chief justice told the government counsel that "every minute of delay" may cause problems to the government and asked if it was prepared to handle it.

He also said Karunandihi was among the tallest leaders of the country and asked what was the problem in allotting a burial site for him at the Marina. While the special hearing was held at the acting chief justice's residence here, the matter, which was adjourned, will be heard at the court in the morning.

Advocate G Doraisamy (Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam) and PMK advocate K Balu submitted before the bench that they were withdrawing their petitions against construction of a memorial for Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at the Marina beach.

This will remove legal hurdles for the government allowing a site for Karunanidhi, they told reporters later. Counsel for DMK P Wilson and Saravanan had earlier gone to the residence of the acting Chief Justice and sought permission to move an urgent motion.

The acting chief justice directed them to serve notice on the advocate general, saying he would hear the case at 10.30 pm at his residence. Earlier, DMK working president M K Stalin, recalling the long public life of Karunanidhi, had written to Chief Minister K Palaniswami seeking space inside the mausoleum complex of the departed leader's mentor C N Annadurai at the Marina.

A government statement said it was "unable to allot space at Marina beach owing to several pending cases in the Madras High Court and legal complications."

Hence, the government is prepared to allot a two-acre site on Sardar Patel Road near the memorials to Rajaji and Kamaraj, it said.