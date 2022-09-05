Kartavya Path: Rajpath & Central Vista lawns get a new name as Centre pushes for 'abolition of colonial symbols'

The move comes days after the government replaced the colonial St. George's Cross with Chhatrapati Shivaji's seal on the Indian Navy's new ensign (flag)

New Delhi: The Centre will be renaming the Rajpath and the Central Vista lawns as ‘Kartavya Path,’ ANI reported on Monday.

The move comes days after the government replaced the colonial St. George’s Cross with Chhatrapati Shivaji’s seal on the Indian Navy’s new ensign (flag).

In his Independence Day speech on 15 August, prime minister Narendra Modi stressed on the abolition of symbols related to colonial mindset.

Built during British rule in the early 20th century, Rajpath literally translates to king’s way. It was named so in honour of King George V.

In 2015, the name of the road on which PM’s official residence is located was changed from Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg.

Renaming of roads in New Delhi

Roads named after Mughal emperors have also been renamed. In 2015, Aurangzeb Road was renamed APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

In 2017, Dalhousie Road was renamed Dara Shikoh Road. Dara Shikoh was the eldest son of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. Dara Shikoh was killed by his younger brother Aurangzeb who wanted to ascend the throne.

Apart from this, Teen Murti Teen Murti Chowk was changed to Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in 2018. There have been several proposals to rename Akbar Road, but nothing has been done yet.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista the nation’s power corridor also envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new residence of the prime minister, a prime minister’s office, and a new vice-president’s enclave.

The revamped Central Vista Avenue along the Rajpath will have state-wise food stalls, red granite walkways with greenery all around, vending zones, parking lots and round-the-clock security. But people would miss only one thing — food will not be allowed on the lawns from India Gate to Man Singh Road.

With inputs from agencies

