Karnataka vs Nashik: The row over Lord Hanuman’s birthplace, explained

A new row over the birthplace of Lord Hanuman came to the forefront when a religious meeting convened to discuss the issue had to be deferred, as the sadhus at the event clashed, leading to police intervention to restore peace and order.

A dharma sabha had been called on 31 May in Nashik to discuss the issue of the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. The religious conclave started off on a heated note first over seating arrangements, and then on other issues, including taunts aimed at each other.

According to a PTI report, the meeting saw one seer raising the mike stand threateningly. Others said that they weren’t allowed to put forth their points, leading to further verbal clashes that threatened to spiral out of control. The situation then called for the police to intervene.

What’s the row about?

The issue emerged when spiritual leader Kishkindha Mathadhipati Swami Govindanand Saraswati recently claimed that Kishkindha (believed to be in Hampi in Karnataka) was the birthplace of Lord Hanuman and not Anjaneri near Nashik as is widely believed.

Referring to Valmiki Ramayana, Govindanand Saraswati of Kishkindha has claimed that Lord Hanuman was born in Kishkindha.

He said that in the Ramayana, Maharishi Valmiki has nowhere written that Lord Hanuman was born in Anjaneri. The birthplace always remains in one place and it is not written anywhere that Lord Hanuman was born in Anjaneri, Nashik.

A hill near Anegundi in the hinterlands of Koppal district (20 km away from Hampi) is the contender in question.

Historians of the region also echoed Govindanand Saraswati’s claims. Dr Sharanabasappa Kolkar, a noted historian told News9Live, “There is no dispute about the birthplace of Hanuman and he was born in Kishkinda, the current day Hampi.”

“Anjanadri is the original birthplace of Hanuman. We have documents, including Ramayana written by Valmiki. It is clearly mentioned that Hanuman was born in Kishkinda, which is now known as Hampi, Anegundi and surrounding areas. In Ramayana, it is mentioned that Kishkinda is situated near the river Pampa. The same river is now called Tungabhadra. As proof of this, there are several inscriptions and literary works. In the Ramayana epic, several places have been mentioned, like Pampa Sarovara, Vali Killa, Vrusha Parvata, Sugriva Guha, Madhubana, and Anjanadri. All these places are situated in this area and they still continue to exist. Vanaras were the tribal people of this region and they had depicted their paintings in the caves which can be seen till now. All these support our theory that this area was Kishkinda and Hanuman was born here,” he told News9Live.

Meanwhile, seers in Nashik claim that Maharashtra is Hanuman’s birthplace, pointing out that there is evidence to suggest that Hanuman spent his childhood in Nashik.

The Anjaneri Hills between Nashik-Trimbakeshwar is revered as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman and named after his mother Anjani. Locals say that the cave on the top of the hill was the place where Goddess Anjani gave birth to Lord Hanuman and that’s how the mountain too got its name.

Calls for resolution

In order to resolve this issue, Swami Aniket Shastri Deshpande Maharaj of Mahant Shri Mandalacharya Peethadheeshwar called for a dharma sabha on 31 May in Nashik.

It was decided that all sadhus from across the country would meet and put forth their views regarding the birthplace of Lord Hanuman and after that whatever decision was taken would be accepted by all.

However, the event was unable to reach any consensus as the seers got into verbal fights and the police had to intervene.

It was later confirmed that the seers would meet again to discuss the issue.

Past controversies

This isn’t the first debate over the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

In April 2021, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), in Andhra Pradesh claimed that Bajrang Bali was born in Tirumala.

The TTD said ancient scriptures like the Puranas and copper-plate inscriptions clearly refer to Anjanadri, now called Tirumala, as Hanuman’s birthplace.

To back up their claims, the TTD had also formed a committee of eminent scholars and scientists to research the Puranas, and other sources to confirm that Tirumala was, in fact, where Hanuman was born.

Their report had said that there was no proof to “authenticate any other part of the globe as Anjaneya’s birthplace.”

There’s also the claim made by Raghaveshwara Bharathi, head of Ramachandrapura Mutt in Shivamogaa district in Karnataka. He states that Lord Hanuman was born at Kudle Beach in coastal Karnataka’s Gokarna.

