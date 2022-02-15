Explained: Dispute between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh over Lord Hanuman’s birthplace

While the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in Andhra states that Bajrang Bali was born in Anjanachalam hills in Tirumala, Karnataka’s Sri Hanumad Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust claims that he was born in Anegundi, near Hampi

After the debate of Ram Janmabhoomi was settled by the Supreme Court in 2019, a new tussle has emerged over the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

Yes, that’s right.

While Karnataka claims that Bajrang Bali was born on Anjaneyadri (Anjana’s Hill) in Anegundi, near Hampi. Andhra Pradesh refutes the claim saying he was born on the Anjaneyadri-sounding Anjanachalam hills in Tirumala.

Perhaps this will throw some light on the row.

What’s the debate?

The issue cropped up in April last year after Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), in Andhra Pradesh and the Sri Hanumad Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust in Karnataka claimed their locations as the birthplace of Hanuman.

The TTD said ancient scriptures like the Puranas and copper-plate inscriptions clearly refer to Anjanadri, now called Tirumala, as Hanuman's birthplace.

The TTD had earlier formed a committee of eminent scholars and scientists who researched the puranas, archaeological, and other sources of evidence to confirm Tirumala Anjanadri as Hanuman's cradle. The committee report stated that no proof was found “to authenticate any other part of the globe as Anjaneya's birthplace.”

Meanwhile, the Teertha Kshetra Trust also formed a committee to establish that the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi was Hanuman’s birthplace.

The Teertha Kshetra Trust’s panel is comprised of eight members of Vedic scholars, historians and Indian Space Research Organisation scientists.

“Our evidence is not based on some mythological versions,” V Muralidhara Sharma, panel member and vice chancellor of the National Sanskrit University was quoted as saying by The Week. “We have worked day and night to back the popular belief with proof available in religious literature and inscriptions.”

According to the panel, Hanuman was born in the Treta Yuga to Anjana Devi. She had been asked to perform penance on Venkatachalam hill to be blessed with a son. After Hanuman was born, Venkatachalam became known as Anjanadri.

Pointing to texts such as Skanda Purana, Varaha Purana and Brahmanda Purana, Sharma said that after baby Hanuman was punished by the gods for leaping into the sky and trying to eat the sun, Lord Brahma had consoled the heartbroken mother by naming the region after her.

Govindananda Saraswati, the founder trustee of the trust, vehemently opposed the TTD panel's assertions and announced that it would install a 215-ft Hanuman statue at Hampi.

Third contender in the running

While the TTD and the Teertha Kshetra Trust continue to claim that their respective spots are the provenance of Lord Hanuman, there’s also a third contender.

Raghaveshwara Bharathi, head of Ramachandrapura Mutt in Shivamogaa district in Karnataka, claims the actual spot is at Kudle Beach in coastal Karnataka’s Gokarna.

Bharathi said that in the Valmiki Ramayana Hanuman himself tells Sita he was born in Gokarna. “Based on Ramayana, we can say that Gokarna is Lord Hanuman’s janmabhoomi and Anjeyanadri in Kishkinda was his karmabhoomi. In Valmiki Ramayana, it is mentioned clearly that Lord Hanuman’s birthplace is in Gokarna.”

What’s next?

On 16 February, the TTD is conducting a Bhoomi Puja at Akasaganga in Tirupati and officials said the foundation stone for the developmental works at “Hanuman Janma Bhoomi, Akasaganga,” would be laid.

The event would be conducted in the presence of seers from Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, etc places related to Ramayana.

It is clear from this that the TTD has set aside the objections of the Sri Hanuman Janma Bhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

With inputs from agencies

