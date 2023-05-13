Karnataka Polls 2023: 'Will be a tough fight', says BJP leader DV Sadanand Gowda

The future of Karanataka’s politics will be decided today as vote counting goes on. Early trends show Congress ahead of the BJP with leaders like DV Sadanand Gowda admitting that the battle of Karnataka is a “tough fight”.

Speaking to ANI, Gowda said, “The counting has just started. After 2-3 hours, we will get an idea but that too will not be final as there is a tough fight in every seat and I do agree with this; I am not denying this. It will be a tough fight because our opponents have joined hands together.”

“Primary agenda of the BJP is good governance”: BJP leader and former union minister DV Sadanand Gowda speaks about the #KarnatakaElectionResults2023. pic.twitter.com/pLxedJjKIp — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

He added that as opposed to what appears between Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), the ground reality is entirely different.

It is important to note here that both Congress and JD(S) have contested the Karnataka polls separately.

On the question of the BJP’s move in the case of a hung assembly, Gowda said the party will decide only after the result is announced.

