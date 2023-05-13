Karnataka Polls 2023: 'Will be a tough fight', says BJP leader DV Sadanand Gowda
Sadanand Gowda said that as opposed to what appears between Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), the ground reality is entirely different
The future of Karanataka’s politics will be decided today as vote counting goes on. Early trends show Congress ahead of the BJP with leaders like DV Sadanand Gowda admitting that the battle of Karnataka is a “tough fight”.
Speaking to ANI, Gowda said, “The counting has just started. After 2-3 hours, we will get an idea but that too will not be final as there is a tough fight in every seat and I do agree with this; I am not denying this. It will be a tough fight because our opponents have joined hands together.”
“Primary agenda of the BJP is good governance”: BJP leader and former union minister DV Sadanand Gowda speaks about the #KarnatakaElectionResults2023. pic.twitter.com/pLxedJjKIp
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023
Related Articles
He added that as opposed to what appears between Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), the ground reality is entirely different.
Catch all the live updates on Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 here
It is important to note here that both Congress and JD(S) have contested the Karnataka polls separately.
On the question of the BJP’s move in the case of a hung assembly, Gowda said the party will decide only after the result is announced.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karnataka Elections 2023: 'Congress making fake narratives, manifesto full of lies', says PM Modi during public rally
Prime Minister Modi said that the manifesto is all about appeasement and was full of lies. He added that BJP has the roadmap to make Karnataka number one
Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi accuses Congress leaders of hurling different types of abuses at him 91 times
Hitting out at the Congress, Modi—on his first visit to the state for campaigning after elections were declared on March 29—said, people will respond to its abuses with votes, and as much mud they sling at BJP, the lotus will bloom.
Karnataka Elections 2023: Amit Shah hits out at Congress, says its win would take state in 'reverse gear'
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Amit Shah addressed a rally in Shirahatti where he said each vote to the BJP will go to protecting the state from the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI)