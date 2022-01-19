Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2021: Round 1 seat allotment results out; check details here

The option entry process for eligible students will take place from 11 am on 21 January to 11 am on 23 January, 2022. Applicants can enter options by logging in to the official website and entering their PGCET numbers

The first round seat allotment results of the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) Counselling 2021 have been declared by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on its official website.

Applicants can check the allotment result by visiting the official site of KEA here-

It should be noted that the KEA website will open in the Kannada language by default. Applicants can translate it to English by using the option to convert language that is given on the main page.

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2021 Round 1 allotment result: Here's how to check-

Visit the KEA’s official website- https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘PGCET Counselling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result’

Login to the KEA portal to check the result

The Round 1 PGCET seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download the Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2021 Round 1 allotment result and keep a hard copy of the same for future references

Here’s the direct link to check the round 1 seat allotment result.

The option entry process for eligible students will take place from 11 am on 21 January to 11 am on 23 January, 2022. Applicants can enter options by logging in to the official website and entering their PGCET numbers.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has allotted the seats to candidates as per the ranks obtained in the PGCET 2021 exam, the options entered during the online round 1 counselling application and the number of seats available in affiliated institutions and courses.

The KEA conducted the Karnataka PGCET 2021 examination on 13 and 14 November last year.

The exam was conducted for Karnataka and non-Karnataka applicants who were seeking admission to ME, MTech, MArch, MBA, MCA courses in educational institutions affiliated with the state government. The PGCET 2021 result was declared on 20 December last year.

Check the official bulletin of the Karnataka PGCET here.

For more details and queries applicants are advised to visit the official website of KEA here.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.