Karnataka PGCET 2021: KEA declares results; check cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Common Entrance Test is held for interested candidates who are seeking admission to ME, MTech, MArch, MBA, MCA courses in state government colleges

The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2021 result has been declared by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Students should note that the results have been declared for programmes including Masters in Technology (M Tech), Master of Architecture (M Arch) and Master of Engineering (ME), according to NDTV.

Steps on how to check Karnataka PGCET result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

Step 2: On the KEA website, by default it will open in Kannada language, but candidates can translate into English by using the option to convert the language.

Step 3: Then search and click on the ‘19-12 PGCET-2021 - Results’ link, that is available on the homepage.

Step 4: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter PGCET 2021 number

Step 5: After providing all details, within a few seconds the PGCET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and save the result and keep a print out of the same for future use or references

Here's the direct link to Karnataka PGCET 2021 result

The PGCET 2021 exam was conducted on 13 and 14 November. This Common Entrance Test is held for interested candidates who are seeking admission to ME, MTech, MArch, MBA, MCA courses in state government colleges.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority will be organising the PGCET counselling in due course of time on the official website. Through the counselling qualified candidates will be allotted designated seats in various respective colleges in the state. The merit list will be created by the KEA only on the basis of the PGCET 2021 marks.

As per the PGCET 2021 criteria, candidates belonging to general category who have obtained 50 percent of the aggregate minimum marks taken together in all the subjects will be selected, while reserved category candidates need to score at least 45 percent of aggregate marks.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.