Karnataka PGCET 2021: Admit cards released; check direct link here

The admit cards of the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (Karnataka PGCET) 2021 have been put out by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Process to download Karnataka PGCET 2021 hall tickets:

― Visit the official website at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

― Click on the link for the Karnataka PGCET 2021 admit cards that is given on the main page

― Login using your date of birth and Karnataka PGCET application number

― The Karnataka PGCET 2021 admit card will appear on your screen

― Check the details and download a copy for future use

Direct link for admit cards: http://164.100.133.71/pgcetadmnpd2021/(S(5ybqxfh55irkylqeql1rmamc))/frmat.aspx

The Karnataka PGCET 2021 will take place from 13 and 14 November in various exam centres across the state. The exam for the ME/MTech and March courses will be held on 13 November in two shifts while the MBA and MCA papers will be conducted on 14 November, according to the official notification.

The Karnataka PGCET answer key 2021 will be put out by the KEA soon after the completion of the exam. Candidates will be given time to raise challenges against the answer key either through email, speed post or in person to the “Executive Director, Karnataka Examinations Authority, Bangalore”, along with all proofs supporting their objections. No challenge will be accepted without proof.

The KEA will then publish the exam results, along with the correct answer key.

According to the Information Bulletin, all applicants who have obtained the required percentage of marks will be allowed to participate for the processes of document verification and seat allotment. The merit list will be created only on the basis of the marks secured by the candidate in the Karnataka PGCET 2021.

In case of a tie between two or more candidates, the merit list will be made with "reference to the total aggregate marks obtained in the Qualifying examination". If the marks still remain the same, the merit will be determined on the basis of the ages of the applicants, with the elder candidate being considered before the younger one.