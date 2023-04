Karnataka Polls 2023: Eshwarappa vows to bring miffed leaders back to BJP

Shivmogga (Karnataka): Former Karnataka deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa who announced to quit electoral politics ahead of the upcoming State Assembly polls on Thursday vowed to bring miffed leaders back who left the BJP to join Congress.

“I am not angry with BJP… those who have left BJP have to be brought back. We’ve to bring them back to BJP who are angry with our party and joined Congress. Our candidate will win this seat. BJP will win over 140 seats in Karnataka,” Eshwarappa told ANI.

In a letter to BJP National president JP Nadda earlier this month, Eshwarappa informed that he has decided to quit electoral politics and would not contest the upcoming polls in the state scheduled next month.

“The party gave me a lot of responsibilities in the last 40 years. I went from a booth in charge to state party chief. I also had the honour of becoming Deputy Chief Minister,” he wrote in the letter.

Various leaders of the BJP recently quit the party over being denied tickets for the polls and joined either Congress or Janta Dal (Secular). The latest to jump ship was Lingayat leader and former MLC Ayanur Manjunath who left the party to join HD Kumaraswamy’s JD(S). He became the 10th legislator to quit the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls in the State.

Eshwarappa also slammed Congress leader Siddaramaiah over his remarks on BJP chief JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Siddaramaiah does not know the specialities of India’s culture. It is India’s culture to seek blessings from those of who we are proud,” Eshwarappa said. Siddaramaiah had hit out at Nadda over his “Karnataka should not be devoid of Modi Ji’s blessings” during an election rally in Shiggaon on Wednesday.

“In a democracy, people decide the fate of the candidates & the elected representatives can serve them. @narendramodi is not God to bless anyone. I condemn the statement of @JPNadda about @narendramodi’s blessings on Karnataka. Looks like he needs lessons on democracy. All states are equal and have the same rights according to the Constitution. There is no space for dictatorship in democracy,” he tweeted.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

With inputs from agencies.

