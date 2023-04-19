Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP releases list of star campaigners; PM Modi, Amit Shah among 40 big names

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of its top campaigners for the 10 May Karnataka assembly elections, which included prominent members of the party such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda, reported ANI.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Smriti Irani, and others are among the prominent figures from the Centre who will campaign for the party in Karnataka.

Bharatiya Janata Party releases list of star campaigners for Karnataka Assembly elections PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah are among those who will be campaigning in the state pic.twitter.com/8DW3qereia — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya are also included in the list.

According to ANI, The chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will campaign for the party, including Karnataka’s Basavaraj Bommai, who is seeking a second term, Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The list also includes Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, and KS Eshwarappa, who retired from political activity.

JP Nadda, the BJP’s national president, is in the state for two days. This is Nadda’s first visit to the state since the party announced its Assembly candidates., reported ANI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin a three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on 21 April, as the state prepares for a bruising political struggle in May.

The voting for the 224-member assembly will be held in a single phase and the counting of votes will take place on 13 May.

With inputs from agencies

