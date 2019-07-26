Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Modi, Kovind tweet about India's win; Yediyurappa pays respects in Bengaluru

As India celebrates the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory in the Kargil War, tweets commemorating the martyrdom of soldiers who fought the conflict poured in on the microblogging site.

Among the first to tweet was President Ram Nath Kovind, whose visit to the Drass was memorial was prevented due to bad weather.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India, and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2019

On #KargilVijayDiwas, paid tributes to our martyrs at Chinar Corps (15 Corps) War Memorial in Srinagar. India remains grateful to those in our Armed Forces who served in the Kargil conflict and defended our sovereignty with incredible valour. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#PresidentKovind pic.twitter.com/5ppenPsC1d — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2019

The President instead arrived at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar to pay tributes to war martyrs.

Jammu & Kashmir: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, on 20th #KargilVijayDivas pic.twitter.com/17Fmgw7m8X — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted in Hindi saying that the sacrifice of the soldiers will never be forgotten and that the nation remained indebted to them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted pictures from 1999 when he had the opportunity to visit the soldiers in Kargil and expressed his solidarity to them.

During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/E5QUgHlTDS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2019

Karnataka state BJP president BS Yediyurappa visited the National Military Memorial in Bengaluru to pay his respects.

On account of 20th year of Kargil Vijay Diwas, visited Bengaluru’s National Military Memorial to pay tributes to our brave hearts. Our MLAs were present. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/wXU0N7WJdR — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 26, 2019

Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the soldiers that laid down their lives during the Kargil War 20 years ago.

On #KargilVijayDiwas I pay tribute to our martyrs who laid down their lives protecting our nation, 20 years ago, in Kargil. I also salute our brave men and women in uniform whose innumerable sacrifices, dedication & valour keep our country safe. Jai Hind 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/1a2zPEj26O — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 26, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who visited Kargil on Friday, also paid his tribute to the martyred soldiers.

कारगिल विजय दिवस की २०वीं वर्षगाँठ पर मैं भारतीय सेना के शौर्य एवं बलिदान को नमन करता हूँ।सारा देश उन सभी शहीद सैनिकों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता है जिन्होंने विपरीत परिस्थितियों के बावजूद बहादुरी से लड़ते हुए भारत के सम्मान की रक्षा की। उनका अदम्य साहस एवं बलिदान प्रेरणास्पद है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2019

He also paid respects to the Kargil martyrs at National War Memorial.

#KargilVijayDiwas: Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh along with the Vice Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force paid homage to Kargil martyrs at National War Memorial (#NWM) on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, today. #RememberingKargil #20YearsOfKargilVijay pic.twitter.com/Cc9Gh8kKke — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 26, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi also took to Twitter to express gratitude to the soldiers who fought during the Kargil War in 1999.

Those who hold up our flag through sacrifice and hardship, those who fight for freedom, for our sovereignty and all that India stands for, can never be forgotten. Our gratitude to all those who fought in Kargil and sacrificed their lives for ours.#KargilVijayDiwas #कारगिलविजय pic.twitter.com/ZsTlp2wAFs — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 26, 2019

Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh said that the Indian Army's courage and valour was "immortalised" during the Kargil war.

Remembering & saluting the brave soldiers of the #IndianArmy @adgpi whose courage and valour was immortalised during the Kargil war. Their heroic acts will remain etched as defining moments in the nation’s history. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/2TVDhgdXpz — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 26, 2019

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar called Kargil a symbol of India's determination. The BJP leader also remembered the prime minister at the time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was credited with leading the nation during the war.

Kargil is a symbol of India's determination to fight terror, intrusion and Pakistan's mischief. Salute to Atalji for taking determined action. Tributes to the brave hearts who laid their lives to keep our Nation safe.#KargilVijayDiwas#IndianArmy#20YearsAfterKargil pic.twitter.com/v6Xqi751cU — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 26, 2019

Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted: "On #KargilVijayDiwas, I salute the brave heroes of our armed forces who defended the nation and led us to victory."

War veterans and former army officials also took to the microblogging site. Major DP Singh, who lost a leg in the Kargil War paid his respects to the soldiers who died in the war by carrying the victory flame along with Sub Maj Yogendra Yadav to Kargil.

On my way to carry the last lap of #victory flame along with Sub Maj Yogendra Yadav, PVC. #KargilVijayDiwas 20 years celebration. Jai hind pic.twitter.com/zYA4i4Ilzz — Major D P Singh (@MajDPSingh) July 26, 2019

Fathers of Captain Saurabh Kalia and Captain Vikram Batra spoke about India taking strong action against Pakistan in various attacks.

NK Kalia,father of Capt.Saurabh Kalia who lost his life in 1999 #Kargil War: Indian govt took action after Uri & Pulwama attacks, and when IAF's Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan.If similar actions were taken in 1999, our soldiers would not have been treated badly by the Pak pic.twitter.com/SG0tlXopdy — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019

GL Batra, father of Capt #vikrambatra who lost his life in #KargilWar: Govt is taking strong actions against Pak as it continues to support infiltration&terrorism;I'd requested govt in Delhi to rename roads in Delhi after Param Vir Chakra awardees, yet to receive a response on it pic.twitter.com/ALyIvFJ4uU — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019

Various members of the Army, Navy and Air Force also paid their respects to their fallen brothers in the Kargil War.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat paid tributes wearing their respective forces’ combat fatigues, in Drass today. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/rBdgRrSobn — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019

Lt General (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain remembered Vir Chakra awardee Naik Kaushal Yadav who died after eliminating five soldiers from the enemy's troop.