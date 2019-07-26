You are here:
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Modi, Kovind tweet about India's win; Yediyurappa pays respects in Bengaluru

India FP Staff Jul 26, 2019 16:31:16 IST

As India celebrates the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory in the Kargil War, tweets commemorating the martyrdom of soldiers who fought the conflict poured in on the microblogging site.

Among the first to tweet was President Ram Nath Kovind, whose visit to the Drass was memorial was prevented due to bad weather.

The President instead arrived at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar to pay tributes to war martyrs. 

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted in Hindi saying that the sacrifice of the soldiers will never be forgotten and that the nation remained indebted to them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted pictures from 1999 when he had the opportunity to visit the soldiers in Kargil and expressed his solidarity to them.

Karnataka state BJP president BS Yediyurappa visited the National Military Memorial in Bengaluru to pay his respects.

Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the soldiers that laid down their lives during the Kargil War 20 years ago.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who visited Kargil on Friday, also paid his tribute to the martyred soldiers.

He also paid respects to the Kargil martyrs at National War Memorial.

Priyanka Gandhi also took to Twitter to express gratitude to the soldiers who fought during the Kargil War in 1999.

Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh said that the Indian Army's courage and valour was "immortalised" during the Kargil war.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar called Kargil a symbol of India's determination. The BJP leader also remembered the prime minister at the time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was credited with leading the nation during the war.

Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted: "On #KargilVijayDiwas, I salute the brave heroes of our armed forces who defended the nation and led us to victory."

War veterans and former army officials also took to the microblogging site. Major DP Singh, who lost a leg in the Kargil War paid his respects to the soldiers who died in the war by carrying the victory flame along with Sub Maj Yogendra Yadav to Kargil.

Fathers of Captain Saurabh Kalia and Captain Vikram Batra spoke about India taking strong action against Pakistan in various attacks.

Various members of the Army, Navy and Air Force also paid their respects to their fallen brothers in the Kargil War.

Lt General (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain remembered Vir Chakra awardee Naik Kaushal Yadav who died after eliminating five soldiers from the enemy's troop.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2019 16:31:16 IST

