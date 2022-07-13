Kanwar Yatra: Uttarakhand bans swords, tridents, other harmful objects
Instructions to seize these materials at the district border have been given to the police station and outpost in-charges
Dehradun, Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand administration has said that pilgrims with swords, tridents and other such harmful objects will not be allowed during the Kanwar Yatra, which is scheduled to start tomorrow.
Instructions to seize these materials at the district border have been given to the police station and outpost in-charges.
"There will be a ban on bringing swords, tridents, and sticks in the Kanwar Yatra starting from tomorrow. All the station and outpost in-charge have been instructed to seize them at the district borders," said Janmejay Khanduri, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dehradun.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kanwar Yatra in 2021 was cancelled in Uttarakhand and entry at 'Har ki Pauri' was also restricted.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to segregate the movement of Kanwarias and other road users and to minimise inconvenience to the general public and devotees from 14 to 26 July, as the Kanwariyas will enter East District from Maharajpur and Gazipur check post side and will be leaving Delhi for their respective destinations.
Notably, East Delhi will be a transit point on route for Kanwariyas hailing from different states like Haryana, Rajasthan and others.
Also read:
Explained: The Kanwar Yatra, the legend of Lord Shiva and the Samudra Manthan
Uttarakhand: 10,000 security personnel, drones, CCTVs to augment Kanwar Yatra security
UP government takes steps to prohibit open sale of meat during Kanwar Yatra
Delhi Police put in place anti-terror measures for safe Kanwar Yatra
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
BKU expels two functionaries charged with gang-rape
Among those expelled are Subodh Kakran, president of Saharanpur divisional unit, and Vicky Tomar, former president of the Saharanpur unit
Kedarnath Yatra resumes amid heavy rainfall; slight dip in number of pilgrims
Last month, around eight to ten thousand passengers could be seen arriving per day. But currently, only around two to three thousand pilgrims can be seen travelling to the Dham
Nine killed after car washed away in Uttarakhand's Dhela river, five still trapped
"Five people are still trapped in the car and the efforts to rescue them are on. The heavy flow of water in the river was induced by rains that hit the area," said Anand Bharan, DIG, Kumaon Range.